Pakistan army vows to support government for country’s economic revival

Islamabad [Pakistan], July 17 : The Pakistan army has vowed to provide all-out support to the government for the ‘economic revival’ of the country, ARY News reported quoting Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

ARY News is a Pakistani news channel.

According to ISPR, Pakistan Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir presided over the 258th Corps Commanders’ Conference (CCC) held at GHQ today.

The Pakistan army’s media wing stated that the forum paid rich tribute to the sacrifices being offered by the soldiers in the defence of the country.

The ISPR said that the participants were briefed in detail about the prevailing Internal Security environment. The sanctuaries and liberty of action available to the terrorists of proscribed TTP and other groups of that ilk in a neighbouring country and the availability of the latest weapons to the terrorists were noted as major reasons impacting the security of Pakistan, ARY News reported.

The Corps Commanders’ Conference deliberated in detail upon the operational preparedness and training aspects of the army.

COAS Asim Munir stated that: “Objective training remains the hallmark of our professionalism and we must always remain prepared to guard against any threat to our national security.”

The forum was also apprised about the Government’s economic revival plan and the role of the Army in uplifting agriculture, IT, mining & mineral and defence production sectors under the ambit of the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC).

The Economic Revival Plan was unveiled during a high-level meeting chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and attended by the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Chief Ministers, Federal and Provincial Ministers and high-level government officials, as per ARY News.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor