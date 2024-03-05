Pakistan: Army's top brass refutes poll interference allegations, blames "vested interests" for creating instability

Rawalpindi [Pakistan], March 5 : The Pakistan Army's top brass has refuted the allegations regarding armed forces interference with the electoral process after many political parties raised serious concerns over the February 8 poll results, Geo News reported.

Instead, it has accused some "vested interests" of scapegoating others for their "own failing" and trying to create instability in the country.

Pakistan underwent general elections on February 8. But, the polls as well as the subsequent results drew strong criticism both domestically as well as internationally for the allegations of "lack of level playing field".

Many political parties, especially Imran Khan-founded Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) accused the security forces of interference in the polls through internet shutdown and "rigging".

This came during the 263rd Corps Commanders' Conference (CCC), chaired by Pakistan's Chief of Army Chief Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir, as reported by Geo News.

Inter-Services Public Relations, the military's media wing, quoting the army's top brass, said the CCC noted that the forces "at a great peril to their primary responsibility, provided security environment for the conduct of GE-24 as per the given mandate, and had nothing to do with the electoral process."

"However, the forum expressed dismay that some vested small segments of polity and media especially social media have been maligning the Armed Forces of Pakistan with unsubstantiated allegations of interference, which is highly deplorable," the statement added.

The top commanders said rather than focusing on real issues such as good governance, economic recovery, political stability, and public well-being, the "entire focus of such vested elements" is on creating political instability and uncertainty by attempting to scapegoat others for their "own failings".

The military's top brass also emphasised that due legal processes be followed with evidence and proof rather than resorting to unconstitutional and uncalled-for baseless political rhetoric and emotional outbursts.

The corps commanders noted with satisfaction the smooth democratic transition of power in the Center and provinces. "[The] Forum hoped that the post elections environment brings in desired political and economic stability resulting into peace and prosperity for the people of Pakistan"

The military also stated that it "strongly believed that democratic consolidation is the way forward for the country", Geo News reported citing the military's media wing.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor