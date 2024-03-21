Pakistan: Asif Ali Zardari seeks presidential immunity in Thatta water supply case

Islamabad [Pakistan], March 21 : Pakistan President Asif Ali Zardari on Thursday filed a plea with the accountability court, requesting presidential immunity in Thatta water supply project case, ARY News reported.

According to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), the case pertains to the illegal award of a contract by the Special Initiative Department for Thatta water supply scheme to a private contractor.

The president made a plea in accountability court (AC) of Judge Nasir Javed Rana through his attorney Arshad Tabraiz.

In his opening remarks to the court, the attorney for the PPP co-chairman claimed that because his client is protected by presidential immunity, the Thatta Water Supply Project case cannot be proceed against him, according to ARY News.

Later, the AC judge adjourned the hearing by issuing notice to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for April 22.

It is pertinent to mention here that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had named Zardari, former secretary Ejaz Ahmed Khan, Ali Akbar, Ejaz Memon, Ali Akbar Abro, Khawaja Abdul Ghani Majeed, Manahil Majeed and Nadeem Bhutto in the case, the ARY News said.

For the second time in the nation's history, Asif Ali Zardari took the oath of office as president of Pakistan on March 10. He overcame Mahmood Khan Achakzai, the nominee supported by the SIC (Sunni Ittehad Council).

Asif Ali Zardari ran as a joint candidate for the ruling coalition, which also included the BAP, PML-Q, IPP, MQM-P, PPP, and PML-N.

