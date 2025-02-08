Pakistan: Asma Baloch's brother denies authenticity of coerced video, warns to escalate protest

Balochistan [Pakistan], February 8 : The brother of Asma Baloch, a woman who was forcibly abducted in Balochistan, has strongly denied the authenticity of a video that was circulated on social media, allegedly featuring his sister, The Balochistan Post reported.

He claimed that the video was produced under duress by her abductors in an attempt to manipulate public opinion and force the family to abandon their peaceful protest.

In a video message, he emphasised that both he and the people of Balochistan reject the statement made in the clip, asserting that it was coerced. He further warned that if the government fails to take immediate action to secure Asma's release, the family would escalate their protest, The Balochistan Post reported.

He stated, "By coercing such statements, they are making a failed attempt to blackmail us. After the release of this video, the administration and government can no longer claim that the criminals cannot be traced. The account or contact number from which this video was first shared can easily lead to the capture of the criminals. If, despite the release of this video, the government fails to arrest the criminals and rescue my sister, I will believe that the administration is deliberately letting the criminals go free," The Balochistan Post reported.

He further lamented, "Once again, I say that until my sister is freed and the criminals are severely punished, our protest will continue."

The human rights wing of Baloch National Movement, Paank, said that Asma Baloch was abducted by a death squad in Khuzdar city of Balochistan. Citing local residents, Paank claimed that the members of death squad were backed by former Balochistan Chief Minister Nawab Sanaullah Zehri and led by Rahim Bux and Zahoor Jamalzai raided a house in Khuzdar along with several armed men. According to Paank, the group violated the sanctity of the home and forcibly abducted Asma Jattak.

In a post on X, Paank stated, "According to local residents, members of a death squad operating under the patronage of former Balochistan Chief Minister and senior Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Nawab Sanaullah Zehri, led by Rahim Bux and his brother Zahoor Jamalzai, raided a house in Khuzdar city with several armed men. They violated the sanctity of the home and forcibly abducted Asma Jattak, daughter of Master Inayat Ullah Jattak."

"Rahim Bux and Zahoor Jamalzai are notorious and brutal killers responsible for the murders of dozens of people in Khuzdar and surrounding areas. They operate a death squad under the protection of Nawab Sanaullah Zehri, who is currently a member of the Balochistan Assembly and a senior leader of the PPP. His younger brother, Mir Naimat Ullah Zehri, is a former senator of Pakistan and an ex-member of the Balochistan Assembly," it added.

According to Paank, Rahim Bux has recorded videos boasting about his crimes, including the murder of his cousin Wadera Akbar Jamalzai. Paank noted that Rahim Bux and his squad set fire to Akbar Jamalzai's house, abducted the women who was inside the house, and left his dead body behind.

"Rahim Bux has openly recorded videos boasting about his crimes, including the murder of his first cousin, Wadera Akbar Jamalzai. In one such incident, Rahim Bux and his squad set fire to Akbar Jamalzai's house, abducted the women inside, and left his dead body behind. Despite these horrific crimes, Rahim Bux and Zahoor remain free, frequently seen alongside Nawab Sanaullah Zehri and his brother Mir Naimat Ullah Zehri," it added.

The Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) Khuzdar Zone, along with the family of the forcibly abducted Asma Baloch, has been protesting for 38 hours, obstructing the main N-25 highway.

The abduction has sparked widespread protests across Balochistan, with residents demanding Asma's safe return and accountability for those responsible. Despite the growing public outcry, the authorities have remained largely silent, further fueling tensions in the region.

