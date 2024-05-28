Pakistan: ATC grants 9-day physical remand to Shah Mehmood Qureshi in 9 May cases

Lahore [Pakistan], May 28 : The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) approved a nine-day physical remand for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shah Mehmood Qureshi in connection with eight cases related to the unprecedented mayhem on May 9, 2023, following the arrest of former PM Imran Khan in a case of alleged corruption, Geo News reported.

The May 9 events refer to violent protests that erupted after PTI founder Imran Khan was arrested from the premises of Islamabad High Court in a corruption case in 2023.

Judge Khalid Arshad of the ATC Lahore issued a verdict, instructing that the investigation report on Shah Mehmood Qureshi be submitted by June 5, as per Geo News.

The court has mandated that PTI leader Qureshi be interrogated via video link.

According to Geo News, the court highlighted that, according to the investigating officer, Qureshi had posted videos and messages on social media. These materials have been sent to a forensic lab for examination.

Qureshi is currently imprisoned in Rawalpindi's Adiala Jail in multiple cases. In addition to this, a special court established under the Official Secrets Act had handed Qureshi 10 years in jail in the cypher case.

The May 9 riots were triggered almost across the country after deposed Prime Minister Imran Khan's arrest in the £190 million settlement case.

Hundreds of PTI workers and senior leaders were put behind bars for their involvement in violence and attacks on military installations last year.

During the protests, the miscreants targeted the civil and military installations including Jinnah House and the General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi. The military termed May 9 "Black Day" and decided to try the protesters under the Army Act.

Several party bigwigs and senior members parted ways with PTI and Khan in the light of the crackdown against those involved in the May 9 events.

Responding to critics targeting Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for planning and executing May 9 protests, the party's Secretary General, Omar Ayub Khan, called the incident "a conspiracy to target party founder Imran Khan," Pakistan-based Geo News reported.

