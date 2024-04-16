Pakistan: ATC issues arrest warrant against PTI activist Khadija Shah in Askari Tower attack case

Lahore [Pakistan], April 16 : The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Tuesday issued an arrest warrant against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) activist Khadija Shah in the Askari Tower attack case, following the cancellation of a warrant in the Jinnah House attack case, ARY News reported.

The ATC directed the police to apprehend and present Shah before it on April 17th.

Khadija was granted bail by a local court in Quetta last December, faces charges related to multiple incidents, including attacks on Jinnah House and Askari Tower, as well as the torching of police vehicles, according to ARY News.

Additionally, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) had arrested her in connection with a cybercrime case involving the posting of social media messages allegedly inciting violence against the army during the May 9th unrest.

However, in a development from Lahore, an ATC withdrew the arrest warrants issued for Khadija Shah after she appeared before the court.

Her non-appearance had prompted the issuance of the warrant by Judge Arshad Javed, specifically in relation to the Jinnah House arson case.

The legal proceedings surrounding Shah have drawn significant attention due to her prominence as a Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) activist and renowned fashion designer, ARY News reported.

