Pakistan: Authorities reopen major roads in Punjab as TLP marchers head to Islamabad in "solidarity with Palestinians"

Lahore [Pakistan], October 13 : Authorities on Sunday reopened multiple roads across Punjab as Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) protesters continued their sit-ins in Muridke and Sadhoke for the third consecutive day, maintaining their attempt to reach Islamabad to stage a protest in "solidarity with Palestinians," Dawn reported.

According to Dawn, the main TLP procession reached Muridke a day earlier after breaking through police security, following violent clashes in Lahore that left more than four dozen police personnel injured.

The protesters later staged a sit-in at Muridke, where trenches were dug along the GT Road to block their movement.

In its Sunday evening update, the motorway police issued an alert stating that the Sialkot Motorway had been reopened, while roads from Chowk Yateem to Scheme Morr and Babu Sabu remained closed.

Earlier in the day, authorities had also reopened the M1, M2 and M3 motorways for traffic.

"Citizens can travel on the Swat Expressway, Hazara Motorway and Hakla DI Khan Motorway," the police said in a traffic alert. "Containers have been removed from all internal and external routes."

The motorway police added that information could be obtained from their 130 helpline and official social media accounts.

Roads reopened for traffic included parts of Margalla Road, Jinnah Avenue and Seventh Avenue, as well as Korang Road to Bani Gala; Jinnah Road to Park Road; Garden Avenue to Tulip Banquet Hall; Chand Tara Flyover to Club Road (Murree Road); Fazal-i-Haq Road, Nazimuddin Road, Embassy Road; and Ninth Avenue from JUP to Shaheen Chowk via internal access from Margalla Road.

TLP spokesperson Usman Naushahi told Dawn that protesters remained in Muridke and Sadhoke, stating, "We have not gone further yet."

Meanwhile, Dawn reported that the federal government moved more than 1,200 paramilitary personnel to Punjab to intercept the protesters marching from Lahore to Islamabad via the GT Road.

Police said a gathering of around 300 people, carrying TLP flags, posters, and banners, reached the crossing from Dhoke Abbasi and nearby areas.

The participants chanted anti-government slogans, delivered speeches, and called on people to join the protest.

When protesters blocked the GT Road and refused to disperse, police used force, arresting 90 individuals and seizing sound systems, while others managed to flee the area.

Late Saturday night, police began lifting several road blockades, easing movement for commuters, according to Dawn.

