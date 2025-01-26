Pakistan: Awami Tehreek stages massive protest against corporate farming, canal projects in Sindh

Sindh [Pakistan], January 26 : A large protest march, organised by the Awami Tehreek (AT), took place from Gozo to KN Shah, with participants rallying against corporate farming and the construction of six new canals in Sindh, Dawn reported.

The protesters demanded that Sindh's land be allocated to local, landless farmers rather than corporate entities.

The march saw active participation from women and children, with villagers along the route warmly welcoming the demonstrators. Upon reaching KN Shah, the protest culminated in a massive public rally where leaders delivered passionate speeches, urging the government to halt land seizures.

They called for the prioritisation of local farmers by providing modern agricultural tools and support to improve productivity, reported Dawn.

Key speakers at the rally included AT leader Noor Ahmed Katiar, who condemned the planned network of new canals meant to supply water to corporate farming projects. Katiar warned, "This will lead to a crisis in Sindh," and accused former President Asif Zardari of violating the Constitution by approving the construction of six new canals, as highlighted by Dawn.

AT General Secretary Advocate Sajid Hussain Mahesar also addressed the crowd, criticising the coalition government for advancing the canal projects. He described them as an attack on the vision of Pakistan's founder, Quaid-i-Azam.

Mahesar revealed that "67,651 acres of land in Kachho had been handed over to foreign investors for corporate farming," jeopardising the livelihoods of local farmers and undermining Sindh's autonomy, Dawn reported.

Advocate Raheel Bhutto strongly opposed the allocation of 10,000 acres in Gorakh Hill to a private firm, stating, "This move is an assault not only on Sindh's lands but on its culture and heritage."

Bhutto warned, "If the PPP government does not take action, the people of Sindh will hold them accountable, just as they have done with past dictatorial regimes."

The protest concluded with powerful slogans demanding the cancellation of the new canals, an end to corporate farming, and the protection of Sindh's lands, rivers, and cultural heritage.

