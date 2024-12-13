Pakistan: Baloch activists urge action after Shahjan's alleged abduction in Turbat

Balochistan [Pakistan], December 13 : Another case of enforced disappearance has surfaced in Balochistan, this time from Turbat, the main city of Kech district.

Reports suggest that Shahjan, the eldest son of Barkat Ali and a resident of Sarikan, Turbat, was allegedly abducted from his home by Pakistani forces in the early hours of Thursday morning, around 1:00 AM. His family is devastated and has called for his immediate and safe return, The Balochistan Post reported.

Shahjan, the main breadwinner of his family, is described as a dedicated son who supported his household. A Baloch political activist told The Balochistan Post, "Shahjan's abduction has not only caused great distress to his family but has also sparked fresh concerns about the ongoing crisis of enforced disappearances in Balochistan."

Local activists and human rights organisations continue to emphasise the widespread nature of enforced disappearances in the region, urging authorities to uphold human rights and ensure accountability.

Shahjan's family has joined these calls, demanding his release and highlighting the severe impact of his absence on their livelihood and well-being, reported The Balochistan Post.

Rights groups have accused Pakistani forces and intelligence agencies of indiscriminately targeting Baloch individuals, often in response to security failures. These actions, activists argue, deepen resentment against the state and fuel the ongoing insurgency in the region.

Balochistan's situation reflects systemic failures by the Pakistani state to address legitimate grievances. Despite the region's wealth of natural resources, its people remain deprived of basic rights and opportunities.

Enforced disappearances, extrajudicial killings, and suppression of dissent have become widespread tools of state control, drawing condemnation from human rights organisations worldwide.

As Islamabad continues its heavy-handed approach, the cries of Baloch families searching for their missing loved ones grow louder, The Balochistan Post reported.

"These actions reveal Pakistan's disregard for human rights and its failure to build trust and unity among its diverse population," activists say.

