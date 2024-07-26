Pakistan: Baloch American Congress Prez calls Gwadar gathering "wake-up call" for Islamabad, Beijing

Washington DC [United States], July 26 : The President of the Baloch American Congress, Tara Chand, has highlighted the massive turnout at Baloch National Gathering, and called it a "wake-up call" for those perceived to be conspiring against Balochistan from Islamabad and Beijing.

The Baloch National Gathering is set to take place in Gwadar, Pakistan, on July 28.

Taking to X, Chand stated, "The massive gathering of the Baloch National Gathering in Gwadar on July 28th serves as a wake-up call for those conspiring against Balochistan in Islamabad and Beijing. The people of Balochistan are resolute and united in defending their rights".

The Baloch American Congress is an organisation that aims to promote the cause of the Baloch national struggle for the "right of self-determination."

The Baloch National Gathering will be a significant event aimed at bringing together Baloch leaders, activists, and supporters to demonstrate unity and advocate for the rights and aspirations of the Baloch people.

The gathering will be a platform for addressing key issues related to the Baloch struggle for self-determination and autonomy.

At the gathering, leaders and representatives will issue statements and resolutions outlining their demands and future plans. These declarations could provide a clear message to governments and international bodies about the Baloch people's objectives.

Notably, the Baloch people in Pakistan have long faced a range of severe atrocities that have deeply impacted their lives and community. Enforced disappearances are a prominent issue, with individuals abducted by state or affiliated actors without formal charges, leaving families in agonising uncertainty and often subjecting victims to brutal torture.

The situation of Baloch people is further exacerbated by the cases of extrajudicial killings. Cases of targeted assassinations of activists and dissenters without due process, instill widespread fear and silence opposition.

There are rampant allegations of torture and ill-treatment during detention, with victims enduring physical and psychological abuse designed to extract confessions or punish dissent. Arbitrary detentions are also prevalent, with individuals being held without legal justification, disrupting their lives and reinforcing a climate of fear.

The suppression of free speech restricts dissenting voices, with journalists and activists facing harassment and censorship, which stifles public discourse and accountability.

