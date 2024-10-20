Pakistan: Baloch Assembly passes resolution demanding uninterrupted power supply

Quetta [Pakistan], October 20 : Balochistan Assembly on October 18 passed a resolution demanding the central government of Pakistan ensure uninterrupted power supply to the province, the Express Tribune reported.

Balochistan is geographically rich in resources and suffers exploitation at the hands of Pakistani government with the benefits from resource extraction not translating into better livelihood and income opportunities for the citizens.

The resolution was introduced by Hidayatur Rehman of party Jamaat-e-Islami (JI). The party is one of trhe oldest and most influential political parties of Pakistan. Rehman demanded that the province should be declared a disaster-hit area and electricity dues should be waived off.

As per the Express Tribune, the resolution asserted, "Quetta produces electricity, and it is just to say that the people of Balochistan should benefit from non-stop supply."

The resolution also pointed out the drastic reduction in electricity provided to the Makran division of Balochistan from Iran, which has dropped from 200 MW to just 10 MW.

Makran is an important area in southern Balochistan which is often called as the location's 'lifeline'. Depriving it of rescources can have a direct impact on Pakistan's economy which is already struggling to stay afloat.

The resolution further demanded that power supplied from Iran should be billed at Iranian rates.

Both government and opposition parties backed the resolution. "We refuse to pay the IPP (Independent Power Producer) bills," declared government member Farah Azim Shah.

According to the Express Tribune, the assembly members also called for the inclusion of gas loadshedding in the resolution.

"We live in modern times, yet we are still struggling for basic necessities like gas and electricity as well as clean potable water," lamented several members of the Assembly.

During the Assembly session, chaired by Khair Jan Baloch, Chief Minister of Balochistan, Sarfraz Bugti was instructed to form a committee to take up the gas and electricity crisis with the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. It was noted by the assembly members that the energy crisis faced by the state has greatly impacted the lives of general public in the province.

Provincial ministers Mir Asim Kurd Gailo, Mir Sadiq Umrani, and Saleem Khan Khoso also voiced their support for the resolution. "This resolution is fully justified," reiterated Hidayatur Rehman.

