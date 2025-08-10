Pakistan: Baloch families continue with protest for 26th day demanding release of BYC leaders

Islamabad [Pakistan], August 10 : Baloch families continued their protests for the 26th day, demanding the release of Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) leaders, as reported by the group on Sunday.

According to a post by BYC, the families continue with their protest amidst harsh weather conditions.

It further noted that instead of addressing their legitimate demands, Pakistani authorities maintain road blockades, conduct surveillance, and harass participants.

BYC wrote on X, "Day 𝟮𝟲 - Islamabad Sit-In Today marks the 26th consecutive day of the Baloch families' sit-in in Islamabad, held to demand the release of Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) leaders and an end to enforced disappearances in Balochistan. Amidst scorching heat, these families including elderly women and young children remain on the roadside without shelter, as authorities continue to deny them the right to set up a camp. The road to the Islamabad Press Club remains sealed, cutting them off from the space traditionally meant for victims to raise their voices. Instead of addressing their legitimate demands, Pakistani authorities maintain road blockades, conduct surveillance, and harass participants."

Enforced disappearances in Balochistan have been a grave human rights issue for decades, rooted in the region's long-standing political and ethnic tensions. For the last several decades, Baloch nationalists, students, activists, and intellectuals have been targeted, allegedly by state security agencies, for demanding greater autonomy or rights.

Thousands have reportedly gone missing without due process, and many remain unaccounted for. Families are often left without information, legal recourse, or justice. Human rights organisations, both local and international, have condemned these actions, calling them violations of international law.

The Pakistan government has consistently denied involvement, but has failed to transparently investigate or resolve the cases. In recent years, peaceful resistancethrough sit-ins, marches, and now social mediahas grown, led by groups like the Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC).

These families, driven by grief and hope, continue to demand the safe return of their loved ones and an end to the culture of impunity.

