Pakistan: Baloch human rights body condemns "forcibly" disappearances in Balochistan

Balochistan [Pakistan], February 7 : The Baloch human rights organization, Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC), has expressed deep anguish over the enforced disappearance of a woman from Khuzdar and two men from the Kharan region.

In a post on X, BYC said that the Baloch genocide is being accelerated through various means with a rise in threats, harassment and extrajudicial killings.

"The consequent situation is shattering Baloch families and communities inflicting collective suffering. Last night at 2 am, the State-sponsored death squads in Khuzdar raided a home and forcibly disappeared a woman, which is a deliberate and sheer violation of Baloch values and culture. Families of victims protested by blocking the main RCD road, since 4 am, demanding immediate recovery of the abducted women and action against perpetrators. In another genocidal act, the State forces abducted and disappeared 2 brothers, Mubarak and Hafiz Ali Baloch from Kharan. The victim family has staged a sit-in in the Kharan red zone area and demanding the safe release of their loved ones."

The committee also accused state authorities of harassing and threatening the protesting families, calling such actions, "inhumane and cowardly".

BYC condemned the abduction of the woman in Khuzdar by "state-sponsored death squads" and expressed solidarity with the ongoing protests in Kharan against enforced disappearances.

The organization urged the Baloch nation to unite and stand with the grieving families in their pursuit of justice. It also called on the global community and human rights organizations to uphold human values and raise their voices against such atrocities.

— Baloch Yakjehti Committee (@BalochYakjehtiC) February 6, 2025

Human rights organizations in the region have accused Pakistani forces of intensifying such actions to instill fear among the local population. These groups continue to demand an immediate halt to forced disappearances and accountability from the authorities.

