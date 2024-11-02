Pakistan: Baloch Human rights department condemns extremist violence following deadly Mastung bomb blast

Quetta [Pakistan], November 2 : The Baloch National Movement's Human Rights Department, Paank, has condemned the recent bomb blast in Mastung, Balochistan, which tragically claimed the lives of at least eight people, including five schoolchildren.

Paank called on the Pakistani government to halt its support for religious extremist groups in the region, Dawn reported.

The devastating attack occurred in the town of Mastung, where an improvised explosive device (IED) killed eight individuals, with victims including two sets of siblings on their way to school in a van. According to officials, "Dead children included two brothers and a girl and her younger brother who were going to school in the school van."

In a post on X, Paank stated, "We strongly condemn the recent terrorist attack in Mastung, Balochistan, where at least nine individuals, including five school students, lost their lives, and 37 others were severely injured. We stand in solidarity with the victims, call for justice, and an end to extremism, and urge Pakistan to cease all support for religious extremist groups and stop weaponising them against the people of Balochistan."

The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) also voiced concern, urging immediate action to address the rising militancy in the province.

Sharing a post on X, HRCP wrote, "The sharp rise in militancy in the province must be taken extremely seriously by the federal and provincial governments and the perpetrators traced and brought to book. A long-term political solution is the only way forward."

SSP Mastung Rehmatullah confirmed to The Dawn that the IED was planted on a motorcycle parked at School-Hospital Chowk. The blast, intended to target a police vehicle en route to escort a polio vaccination team, underscores the increasing threat of terrorism in the area, reported Dawn.

The Mastung bombing highlights the tragic loss of innocent lives and underscores the urgent need for action against extremism.

Community leaders are calling for prompt and decisive measures to restore security and stability in Balochistan.

