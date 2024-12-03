Pakistan: Baloch Human Rights Group condemns abduction of young individuals by security forces

Balochistan [Pakistan], December 3 : The human rights department of the Baloch National Movement, Paank condemned the enforced disappearances of two young individuals by the Pakistani security forces from the Kech of Balochistan.

Paank identified the abducted individuals as Pazeer, son of Fateh Muhammad and Shoaib son of Mullah Salam. Pazeer was abducted by the security forces from the Niwanu Zamuran area of Buleda tehsil of Kech district in Balochistan.

Shoaib was forcibly disappeared by the security forces from the Gilee area of Kech district in Balochistan.

https://x.com/paank_bnm/status/1863497281065910550

In a post on X, Paank stated," Enforced disappearances in Balochistan continue with impunity. On Dec 1, 2024, Pakistani forces forcibly disappeared Pazeer s/o Fateh Muhammad (Niwan Zamuran, Kech) and Shoaib s/o Mullah Salam (Gilee, Kech). We urge Pakistan to ensure their safe return."

Recently Paank also condemned the extrajudicial killings of Faqeer Jan and Asa Baloch in the Awaran area of Balochistan. Paank highlighted," Faqeer Jan, son of Syed Muhammad and a resident of Kunri Bazdad, was forcibly disappeared on September 26, 2024, after being detained by Pakistani forces. Asa Baloch, son of Noor Deen from Paho, forcibly disappeared on February 17, 2023, under similar circumstances. Both individuals were killed on November 30, 2024, in a staged encounter in the Buzdad Burbodonk area of Awaran."

According to the rights body, such actions are severe violations of human rights and international law, including forced disappearances and unlawful executions. They have also urged the Pakistani government to launch an immediate, transparent, and fair investigation into the enforced disappearances and killings. The international community should speak out against these horrors.

The rise in enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings has created fear and terror in the minds of Baloch people. Paank stands in solidarity with the families of enforced disappearances and also calls upon the authorities to address the demands of the victim's families.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor