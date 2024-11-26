Pakistan: Baloch leader slams Sindh government for discriminatory policies against people in Balochistan

Quetta [Balochistan], November 26 : Sardar Akhtar Mengal, leader of the Balochistan National Party (Mengal), has launched a scathing attack on the Sindh government over what he described as its "discriminatory" treatment of Baloch residents in Karachi's Lyari, Malir, and other areas.

His remarks highlight long-standing grievances of the Baloch community, who feel increasingly alienated and marginalized in Pakistan.

According to 'The Balochistan Post', Mengal criticized a recent Sindh government policy that requires hosts to register their guests' details at local police stations. He slammed the measure as a deliberate attempt to harass Baloch visitors and cause undue mental distress.

"It seems as though the Baloch are not considered citizens of this country," Mengal remarked, emphasizing that the Constitution guarantees every citizen the right to live freely across Pakistan without such oppressive restrictions.

The Balochistan Post quoted Mengal, noting his frustration with the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), which he accused of stripping the Baloch of their fundamental rights. Despite the Baloch community's sacrifices for the PPP, including during the Karsaz tragedy, Mengal lamented that they remain deprived of basic human rights and continue to live in extreme backwardness.

Mengal also directed sharp criticism at Pakistan's former President Asif Ali Zardari, who claims Baloch ancestry, accusing him of contributing to the community's mistreatment. "Today, the Baloch of Karachi is made to feel like a subjugated nation," he stated.

The report further highlighted Mengal's condemnation of the PPP's governance, which he said perpetuates systemic oppression of the Baloch in Sindh. The policy requiring police approval for hosting guests, coupled with difficulties faced by Baloch visitors at hotels, has drawn widespread criticism from human rights groups and activists.

Mengal called for the immediate repeal of these draconian measures, labeling them blatant violations of human rights. He urged the Sindh government to end its discriminatory behavior and respect the rights of the Baloch as equal citizens.

This latest episode reflects the deepening discontent among the Baloch community, who view such policies as part of a broader pattern of marginalization and exclusion orchestrated by the Pakistani state.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor