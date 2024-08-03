Pakistan: Baloch protesters accuse government of not abiding by peace deal

Gwadar (Balochistan) [Pakistan], August 3 : The Baloch protests continued for the 7th night over a recently signed agreement between Balochistan's provincial administration and the Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC), Pakistan-based daily, Dawn reported.

Amid clashes between both the parties and roadblocks, an official from the Baloch government said that as decided in the agreement, 80 incarcerated Gwadar sit-in protesters and BYC supporters were released, and that more will be released in the future. The onus now lies with the BYC to end the protest, Dawn reported.

Refuting the government's claims, BYC said that highways and roads were blocked in Noshki area due to clashes, Dawn reported.

In a post on X, the BYC said, "The sit-in protest continues for the 7th night. Following a brutal crackdown against the Baloch Raaji Muchi, the sit-in movement at Padizir persists. Despite ongoing negotiations, the state is intensifying its crackdown on peaceful protesters across Pakistan, leading to increased casualties and injuries among civilians. These brutal actions reveal their intention to suppress the peaceful Baloch movement against genocide. However, they are mistaken if they believe the Baloch people will abandon their fight for basic human rights and dignity. We will never yield to this fascist state's violent and oppressive tactic. The Baloch movement against genocide will continue until the very end until the last Baloch stands. #GwadarIsUnderSiege #WeSupportBalochRaajiMuchi #BalochNationalGathering"

https://x.com/BalochYakjehtiC/status/1819482374930837654

Mahrang Baloch, a BYC leader, said that the protests would go on until all their demands are met. She added that many of their supporters were still in custody, Dawn reported.

A senior Home Department official told Dawn that BYC leaders had assured an end to the protests by 11am on Friday. "The notification regarding the withdrawal of FIRs was handed over to BYC leaders late at night," he said.

Quoting a statement by Balochistan's public relations department, Dawn reported that the talks between the BYC and the government were a success; following which BYC called off its protests. "It was decided that those facing FIRs would be released after completing judicial processes by Aug 5," it said.

The statement added that no protesters will be harassed, all their belongings will be returned to them and mobile and internet services would be restored.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor