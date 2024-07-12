Pakistan: Baloch rights group condemns "suppression of peaceful protests"

Quetta [Pakistan], July 12 : PAANK, the Human Rights Wing of the Baloch National Movement, on Friday, slammed the local administration and its security agencies for "suppressing" peaceful human rights protests in Pakistan's Balochistan province.

In a post on 'X', PAANK stated "In recent times, the Balochistan government and its subordinate security agencies have been under scrutiny for their actions towards peaceful protesters."

"The authorities have been accused of violating the country's constitution and laws while attempting to justify their failures and resorting to violence against those who are peacefully protesting. This behaviour has sparked outrage and raised concerns about the state of democracy and human rights in Balochistan," it added.

https://x.com/paank_bnm/status/1811736562432114993

It further mentioned that the Balochistan government, led by Chief Minister Sarfiraz Khan Bugti, has been facing criticism for its handling of various issues within the province.

"One of the major grievances is the government's use of brute force to silence protesters. The behaviour of subordinate security agencies is even more concerning, as they seem to be operating outside of the law," it added.

Moreover, several cases of "arbitrary arrests and detentions" have been reported, with many individuals being held without any charges or due process.

"This is a clear violation of the country's constitution, which guarantees the right to a fair trial for all citizens," the post stated.

The rights group further mentioned that the government and its security agencies have been attempting to defend their acts by designating their nonviolent protestors as violent provocateurs.

"This narrative has been repeatedly used to justify the use of force against innocent civilians, leading to further repression and human rights abuses. It is a tactic that has been used by authoritarian regimes to silence dissent and undermine the democratic process," it stated.

"The Balochistan government and its subordinate security agencies must understand that the right to peaceful protest is a fundamental human right, protected by the country's constitution. It is a means for citizens to raise their concerns and demand accountability from their elected representatives. By denying this right and resorting to violence, the government is reneging on its responsibility to uphold the rule of law and protect the welfare of its citizens" PAANK added.

Furthermore, the continued detention of peaceful protesters without any charges is a blatant violation of the universal principle of "innocent until proven guilty.

"These individuals are being denied their basic human rights, and their families are left in a state of uncertainty and fear. It is a grave injustice that cannot be overlooked," it added.

PAANK also urged that such acts of violence against peaceful protestors must come to an end, and the ones responsible must be punished as per law.

"The country's constitution and laws must be upheld, and the democratic process must not be undermined. It is time for the government to take responsibility for its failures and address the grievances of its people, rather than resorting to violence and repression", it stated.

