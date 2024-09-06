Pakistan: Baloch rights organisation Paank condemns amendments to anti-terrorism act

Quetta [Pakistan], September 6 : Baloch rights organisation Paank has condemned the recent amendments to Pakistan's Anti-Terrorism Act, which grants absolute powers to military and civil armed forces. They stated that these amendments fundamentally undermine human rights and the rule of law.

The statement of the human rights department of the Baloch National Movement came after the Pakistani government granted security forces the authority to detain any individual on suspicion of an armed attack. The decision of the Pakistani government comes amid ongoing atrocities and enforced disappearances in Balochistan.

In a post on X, Paank stated: "The provision allowing for the detention of any individual on mere suspicion of potential terrorist activities is a direct violation of international standards on the right to liberty and security. Such laws pave the way for arbitrary arrests and detentions, potentially leading to abuses including torture, which contravene the principles of a fair trial and due process."

In the statement, Paank stressed that the absence of robust judicial review threatens the right to a fair trial, which they termed a cornerstone of democratic societies. It stated that every person has the right to undergo a judicial process and such laws destroy basic rights of a human.

Paank stated, "The overly broad definitions of what constitutes terrorism or a threat to national security can be misused to suppress peaceful protests, political opposition, and freedom of expression. This vagueness does not meet the principle of legal certainty required under international law."

They further said that while the intent to streamline investigations might seem legitimate. However, the composition and operation of Joint Investigative Teams, which involve intelligence agencies with less transparency, spark significant concerns about potential human rights violations without adequate accountability.

It highlighted that these laws could severely restrict freedom of assembly and expression. The Paank stated that the ability to detain individuals based on such broad criteria could have a chilling effect on civil society, journalism, and political activism, effectively silencing dissent.

Earlier on September 2, a young man went missing from Turbat city in Pakistan's Balochistan, The Balochistan Post reported.

According to the report, the man was allegedly detained by Pakistani forces after being taken into custody from the Shahi Tump area of Balochistan. The missing person has been identified as Dad Shah Baloch, son of Master Saleem Baloch.

Earlier, two persons went missing after being detained by Pakistani forces in Konshkalat area of Balochistan's Tump on the night of August 30, The Balochistan Post reported. Two persons who went missing have been identified as Nasrat and Dad Dost.

Their whereabouts remain unknown, sparking serious concerns among residents and human rights organisations. The families of the missing individuals have been worried about their safety, considering the ongoing issue of enforced disappearances in the region, The Balochistan Post reported.

Local communities and advocacy groups have called for greater transparency and accountability regarding the actions of Pakistani security forces in the area. According to The Balochistan Post report, more than 55,000 people are missing from various areas of the region.

The international community has also expressed concerns, with various UN bodies and international human rights organizations calling for investigations and urging the Pakistani government to address the issue comprehensively.

