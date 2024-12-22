Pakistan: Baloch Women's Forum commemorates Karima Baloch on her 4th death anniversary in Awaran

Balochistan [Pakistan], December 22: The Baloch Women's Forum organised a memorial seminar in Awaran to commemorate the fourth anniversary of prominent Baloch activist Karima Baloch's death, reported by the Balochistan Post.

The event, which saw a large attendance of women activists and individuals from different sectors of society, was aimed at paying tribute to her life, efforts, and sacrifices.

According to the Balochistan Post, Karima Baloch, a well-known human rights activist, was found dead in Toronto, Canada, in December 2020 under suspicious circumstances. She had sought refuge in Canada after fleeing Balochistan, where her activism had made her and her family targets of the Pakistani authorities. While Canadian officials did not suspect any foul play in her death, her family and supporters have consistently questioned the true cause of her sudden and untimely passing.

Karima Baloch was a strong supporter of human rights and voiced her opinion against enforced disappearances and abductions in Balochistan.

At the memorial, speakers praised Karima's remarkable contributions to the Baloch cause, particularly noting her pioneering role as the first woman to lead the Baloch Student Organization. They reflected on her relentless efforts to amplify the voices of Baloch women and her steadfast dedication to human rights. According to the speakers, Karima's advocacy not only earned her recognition in Balochistan but also turned her into a symbol of hope for oppressed communities worldwide.

During the ceremony, speakers highlighted that Karima's path was defined by her strong conviction and bravery. Despite the numerous threats to her life and the abduction of her family members, she remained steadfast in advocating for justice for the Baloch people. Her life of resistance became an inspiration to many, with her sacrifices regarded as a symbol of strength for marginalized communities around the world.

At the memorial, attendees reaffirmed their dedication to continuing Karima's fight. The event ended with participants pledging to uphold her legacy and ensure that her voice would remain heard.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor