Pakistan: Baloch Yakjehti Committee demands release of protestors, FIR against officers, assurance against use of force

Gwadar [Pakistan], August 4 : Asserting that use of violence and force must be stopped against the protestors, the Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) presented seven demands in front of the Pakistani government to hold negotiations.

Mahrang Baloch, the central organiser of BYC, held a press conference on Sunday, lamenting on the state and presenting the demands of the protestors.

The protestors have demanded the release of protestors arrested by the forces, the registration of FIRs against officers who opened fire against the protestors and an assurance from the state that no further crackdown will be carried out against them.

Gwadar: Dr. MahRang Baloch, the central organizer of the Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC), is holding a press conference at the Gwadar sit-in. The BYC believes that the state prefers the use of force over negotiations. Therefore, on the one hand, the Deputy Commissioner (DC)… pic.twitter.com/WtES6YmRQE — Baloch Yakjehti Committee (@BalochYakjehtiC) August 4, 2024

"The BYC believes that the state prefers the use of force over negotiations. Therefore, on the one hand, the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Gwadar has been sent to negotiate with us, while on the other hand, the worst kind of force is being used," the BYC said in a statement on X.

The organisation said that the use of state force and violence poses a threat to the lives of millions of people in Makuran. It further presented a list of demands, which it said were necessary to hold the negotiations with Pakistan.

The first demand by BYC is the registration of an FIR against the Corps Commander involved in the respective firing incidents in Mastung, Talar, Gwadar, Nushki, and Turbat, where several protestors were killed by Frontier Corps.

It also demanded that the Home Department immediately notify that "no further use of force or violence by the state military" will take place.

BYC has demanded the Chief Minister and his cabinet come to Gwadar and acknowledge that "the government of Balochistan is responsible for the damages caused during this entire period."

"They should admit that they attempted to crush this public peaceful programme with violence and passed the order for the use of force. The government of Balochistan should condemn the loss of life and property," it stated.

The fourth demand is the immediate release of all participants in the Baloch National Gathering who were arrested or forcibly disappeared from 'peaceful gatherings' and their homes. They have also demanded all the FIRs be quashed.

"All roads should be reopened, the undeclared curfew in Makuran, including Gwadar, should be immediately lifted, the water supply in Gwadar should be restored, and internet services should be immediately restored across the region," the next demand stated.

BYC has demanded the Pakistani government be notified that "no participant or helper of the Baloch National Gathering will be harassed," no further FIR will be filed in this regard, and no unnecessary force will be used in any future peaceful programme.

It has also demanded the Balochistan government compensate the general public for the financial damages caused by the state military and intelligence agencies during the Baloch National Gathering, "including breaking into their homes, burning vehicles, or confiscating personal belongings."

The 'Baloch Raaji Muchi' was announced on July 28 in Gwadar, Balochistan.

However, the event quickly transformed into a sit-in protest following a "brutal crackdown" by state authorities, who used force and made multiple arrests to prevent the gathering. The BYC reported that the crackdown involved significant force, leading to widespread unrest.

The protests have since escalated and spread throughout Balochistan, evolving into rallies, shut down strikes, and the closure of major highways.

These widespread actions reflect the growing discontent and determination among the Baloch people to demand justice and the release of detained individuals.

The situation in Balochistan has long been marked by ongoing tensions and conflicts between Baloch activists and Pakistani security forces. The region has witnessed numerous human rights abuses, including extrajudicial killings, enforced disappearances, and torture.

