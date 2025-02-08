Pakistan: Baloch youth abducted in Karachi

Balochistan [Pakistan], February 8 : Pakistani security forces have reportedly abducted a Baloch youth from Karachi and taken him to an undisclosed location, as reported by the Balochistan Post.

The report on Friday said that the missing person has been identified as Hassan Khan, a resident of Shahrak, Turbat, and a student at LUAWMS Inter College in Uthal, Balochistan.

Reports further, indicate that he was forcibly taken from his home in Karachi on Thursday night. His current location is unknown, and authorities have not released any official statement regarding his detention, the Balochistan Post reported.

The continued enforced disappearances and targeted killings highlight the systematic genocide of the Baloch nation, as state-sanctioned atrocities persist without accountability.

The incident has raised concerns over the increasing number of enforced disappearances in the region. Families of other missing individuals continue to live in fear, calling for justice and accountability.

Meanwhile, a complete shutter-down strike was observed in Zehri Bazaar on Friday to protest the incident in Khuzdar, where armed members of a so-called 'death squad' allegedly raided a house, assaulted the residents, and abducted a woman named Asma Jattak, as reported by the Balochistan Post.

In response, relatives and local residents in Khuzdar staged a sit-in on the main highway for more than 29 hours and held a protest rally in the city on Friday, demanding the immediate release of Asma Jattak. The blockade has led to a halt in vehicular movement, causing significant disruptions in the region.

Enforced disappearances have remained a long-standing issue in Balochistan, with numerous incidents reported over time. Human rights advocates have consistently accused Pakistani law enforcement of targeting Baloch individuals through these abductions.

Families of the missing and advocacy groups continue to demand justice and accountability, urging authorities to reveal information about the detained individuals. The ongoing calls highlight the need for transparency and the resolution of these human rights violations.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor