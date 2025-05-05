Pakistan: Balochistan continues to see enforced disappearances across cities

Balochistan [Pakistan], May 5 : Balochistan continues to record cases of enforced disappearances with the latest being of a juvenile boy and an adult, as reported by the Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) in a post on X.

As per BYC, a 16 years old student, Sameer Sudheer was abducted on May 1 from Pasni while an adult by the name Hammal Ali, aged 25 years who worked as a barber was abducted from Nasirabad in April.

Earlier, the Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) had strongly condemned what it describes as Pakistan's ongoing "kill-and-dump" policy targeting Baloch civilians.

Taking to the social media platform X, BYC stated, "The extrajudicial killings of enforcedly disappeared persons continue unabated in Balochistan. The persistent 'kill-and-dump' policy carried out by Pakistan's military and intelligence agencies remains a grave human rights concern. Individuals are forcibly disappeared, held incommunicado, and later executed in staged encounters that authorities falsely portray as legitimate military operations."

Highlighting recent incidents, BYC reported that seven previously disappeared individuals were extrajudicially killed by the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) and paramilitary forces in Sanjawi, Ziarat.

BYC said, "One of the most disturbing recent incidents occurred in the Sanjawi area of Ziarat district. Seven individuals, who had previously disappeared, were extrajudicially killed. However, independent investigations and reports from human rights organisations confirm that all were victims of enforced disappearance, with their abductions documented by their families and advocacy groups."The committee highlighted that in 2025 alone, Voice for Baloch Missing Persons (VBMP) has documented over twenty cases of such killings involving individuals previously in state custody.

BYC stated, "Pakistani forces consistently attempt to justify these killings by falsely linking the victims to banned militant organisations. However, family members and independent observers have provided substantial evidence proving that many of these individuals were already in state custody before being killed."

BYC further warned, "The situation in Balochistan is dire. The Pakistani military is systematically targeting innocent Baloch civiliansmany of whom have already suffered months in illegal detention. The atrocities being committed in Balochistan constitute a deliberate campaign of ethnic cleansing and a premeditated genocide under the state's ongoing 'Kill and Dump' policy."

The committee appealed to the international community and human rights bodies to urgently intervene and address the escalating crisis.

