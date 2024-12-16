Balochistan [Pakistan], December 16, : People in Balochistan have been facing several challenges in their daily life, as they cope with freezing temperatures. The situation has been aggravated by ongoing gas shortages and frequent power outages, which have sparked numerous protests throughout the province.

In major areas, particularly along important highways, residents have taken to the streets to express their anger over the gas shortage. The lack of supply has left people unable to use essential heating, cooking, and other appliances during the frigid winter months, The Balochistan Post reported.

The dependence on gas cylinders has resulted in several deadly incidents, with numerous people injured or killed in explosions caused by these makeshift solutions.

Despite the escalating crisis, both the Balochistan government and the Balochistan High Court have failed to address the issue, further fueling public outrage. The insufficient gas supply has not only disrupted daily life but also led to health problems, with hospitals seeing a rise in patients suffering from cold-related ailments, The Balochistan Post reported.

This crisis underscores the failure of administrative efforts to resolve the issue. Residents have called on the government to take swift action to end gas load-shedding and ease the suffering caused by this severe shortage.

Earlier, residents of Quetta protested against gas shortages amid the cold, with protesters chanting slogans against the administration. This followed a similar protest in Mastung, where locals blocked the Quetta-Karachi National Highway over gas and electricity issues.

In Quetta, particularly on Spinny Road, extended gas load-shedding has severely disrupted daily life, halting essential activities like cooking and heating during the harsh winter. The protests reflected widespread frustration over the ongoing shortages and the challenges they pose for residents.

The Balochistan region faces numerous challenges, such as poor infrastructure, inadequate educational facilities, and insufficient healthcare, all of which contribute to widespread poverty and high unemployment. The exploitation of Balochistan's natural resources by Pakistan, coupled with China's growing influence as a colonial power, has exacerbated these problems, leading to significant suffering among the local population.

