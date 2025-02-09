Pakistan: Balochistan farmers reject 35 pc tax on agricultural production, call it "cruel", "anti-farmer"

Balochistan [Pakistan], February 9 : The Green Kissan Ittehad (GKI) has rejected the 35 per cent tax imposed on agricultural production in Pakistan's Balochistan and across the country, imposed under the instructions given by International Monetary Fund (IMF), terming the measure "cruel" and "anti-farmer", Dawn reported.

While addressing a press conference, GKI President Agha Lal Jan Ahmadzai called for providing compensation to farmers impacted by the construction of the Quetta-Karachi Highway in Khuzdar, Kalat, Mangochar, Mastung, Surrab and other regions.

He said that 75 per cent of people in Balochistan work with the agriculture sector, which supplies fruits, vegetables and other agricultural products to the entire country and contributes millions of rupees in taxes. He noted that despite this, the agriculture sector is on the verge of collapse.

Agha Lal Jan Ahmadzai slammed the Quetta Electric Supply Company for its performance, terming it highly disappointing. He compared their actions to the economic murder of farmers, contributing to the gradual decline in agricultural production capacity and the drying up of orchards, according to Dawn report.

He noted that livestock sector is also struggling due to lack of quality medicines and vaccinations and demanded measures to stop the use of substandard drugs and the provision of mobile dispensary services for livestock owners. He expressed GKI's commitment to ongoing struggle against illegal trawling in the coastal areas of Balochistan.

Ahmadzai said that modern agricultural technology is being used to benefit farmers and landowners byproviding high-quality seeds and training while Balochistan has been deprived of these facilities, pushing the agriculture, fishing sectors and livestock to the brink of disaster. He noted that farmers due to little support from the government are forced to take measures on their own to promote agriculture, Dawn reported.

GKI President highlighted the need for a six-hour electricity supply until the solar energy transition is completed. He called the government's allocation of Pakistani Rupees (PKR) 2 million for extracting water up to 200-300 feet insufficient for extracting water up to 1,200 feet, which he compared to "a pinch of salt in flour."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor