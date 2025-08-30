Pakistan: Balochistan govt extends bans on public gathering amid BLA's cordinated attacks

Quetta [Pakistan], August 30 : The Balochistan government has announced the extension of Section 144 across the province for another 15 days, from August 31 to September 14, due to ongoing law and order concerns.

The decision was made public through an official notification issued by the Additional Chief Secretary of the Home Department, Dawn reported.

The extended restrictions include a complete ban on the display and use of weapons, pillion riding, vehicles with tinted glass, unregistered motorbikes, and public gatherings, sit-ins, processions, or rallies involving five or more persons.

Additionally, the notification prohibits the gathering of individuals in public spaces while using mufflers, masks, or any means that could hinder identification, Dawn reported.

The Balochistan government invoked its powers under sub-section (6) of Section 144 of the CrPC 1898 to enforce these measures.

This marks the third extension of Section 144, initially imposed on August 1 for 15 days and later extended on August 16 due to persistent security challenges across the province, Dawn reported.

Earlier, Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) has claimed responsibility for a series of coordinated attacks on Pakistani security forces across several districts of Balochistan, including Panjgur, Kachi, Quetta, Jeewani, Kharan, Buleda, and Dalbandin.

According to a statement issued by BLA spokesperson Jeeyand Baloch, the group carried out eight separate operations in recent days, targeting Pakistani army personnel, supply convoys, and intelligence agents.

The BLA stated that its fighters targeted a Pakistani army vehicle with a remote-controlled IED in the Paroom area of Panjgur. The blast killed six soldiers on the spot and destroyed the vehicle. The group also warned residents allegedly aiding the Pakistani military with supplies and rations to cease their activities, saying they risk being treated as collaborators.

In a separate attack in the Kolpur area of Kachi, BLA fighters struck army bomb disposal personnel with another remote-controlled IED while they were clearing a rail track. The group claimed one soldier was killed instantly.

On 28 August, another vehicle of the Pakistani army was targeted in Kolpur, reportedly causing additional casualties and material losses. The BLA further claimed that its fighters intercepted police personnel in the Mian Ghundi area of Quetta. Their weapons, including three Kalashnikov rifles, were seized. The personnel were released after being warned not to participate in operations against the Baloch people.

On Thursday night, a grenade attack was launched on the Bandri army camp in Jeewani city, Gwadar, with the group claiming it inflicted losses on the Pakistani forces stationed there. Separately, on 21 August, the BLA said it had "neutralised" a man identified as Munir, alleged to be an informant for Pakistani military intelligence, in the Guwash area of Kharan.

