Pakistan: Balochistan Home Department continues detention of BYC leader Mahrang Baloch, 6 others

Balochistan [Pakistan], May 6 : The Balochistan Home Department has withdrawn the detention orders for 150 political workers and activists. However, it continued the detention of Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) leader Mahrang Baloch and six others under a public order law, Dawn reported, citing lawyers of detainees.

As per Dawn the decision was taken on Monday.

On March 22, BYC and Balochistan National Party-Mengal (BNP-M) activists were detained under Section 3 of the Maintenance of Public Order (MPO) Ordinance in Quetta's district jail. Lawyers on behalf of detainees, including BYC chief organiser Mahrang Baloch had filed petitions in the Balochistan High Court challenging the arrests.

A division bench of the BHC, including acting Chief Justice Ejaz Ahmed Swati and Justice Muhammad Aamir Rana, heard the petitions on Monday. Lawyers Kamran Murtaza, Sajid Tareen and Imran Baloch represented petitioners.

Speaking to reporters, Tareen said the hearing was postponed until Tuesday after prosecution made the request. He said that the Balochistan Home Department had rescinded the MPO orders against the 150 activists.

Tareen said, "The prosecution will defend its plea on the detention of Dr Mahrang and six others under MPO-3," confirming that the orders against the larger group had been withdrawn.

The lawyers said those who continue to remain detained under MPO-3 detention order were Mahrang Baloch, Beebu Baloch, Gulzadi Baloch, Sabghatullah Shah Jee, Bebarg Baloch, Sanaullah Baloch and BNP member Mama Ghaffar Baloch, who is the father of Beebu.

Earlier on April 29, the central officials from the Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) have voiced serious concerns regarding an ongoing government crackdown on their organisation.During a press conference at the Karachi Press Club on Tuesday, BYC representatives mentioned instances of unlawful arrests, abuse within prisons, and widespread violations of human rights, as reported by The Balochistan Post.

Sammi Deen Baloch stated that Mahrang Baloch and other members of the central committee have been held in detention for over a month. She noted that the crackdown on the BYC began after an armed assault on the Jaffar Express, an incident that the organisation had no ties to, The Balochistan Post reported.

She claimed that the attack served as a justification to "maliciously target" the BYC. Baloch stressed that the BYC is a non-violent organisation functioning within constitutional and democratic parameters. "Violence or confrontation has never been part of the organisation's struggle," she said.

