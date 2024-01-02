Pakistan: Balochistan National Party President alleges conspiracy behind rejection of nomination papers

Islamabad [Pakistan], January 2 : As the Pakistan electoral body rejected over 3000 nominations for upcoming elections, Balochistan National Party-Mengal (BNP-M) President Sardar Akhtar Mengal emphasised that a well-planned conspiracy led to the rejection of his and other party candidates' nomination papers and pushed them further into a tight spot, as reported by Dawn.

He further said that the party's central committee and cabinet have decided to approach the election tribunal and the Supreme Court to challenge the rejection of the nomination papers.

Moreover, if justice is not served, the matter will be taken to the people of Balochistan, he added.

While speaking at a press conference, he asserted that the party would not back down on Balochistan's issues, reported Dawn.

He further stressed that the party would continue its political and democratic struggle to uphold the Constitution and the supremacy of democratic institutions.

Earlier on Sunday, the party's central committee and cabinet held a meeting and decided to approach the tribunal and Supreme Court to seek justice.

"Otherwise, we will go to the court of the people," he stated.

Mengal further stated that attempts to impose artificial leadership on Balochistan by sidelining the genuine representatives of the people would not be allowed at any cost, as reported by Dawn.

"The BNP has been voicing concerns for Balochistan and its issues, including the missing persons' problem, at the national and provincial assemblies. That's why institutions aim to sideline BNP, leading to this charade of nomination rejections," he said.

Moreover, he further said that the state institutions are reaching people's doors and inquiring about their voting preferences.

Underscoring the caretaker government's role, Mengal emphasised that their role was to conduct free and fair elections in 90 days and then step down. However, after resigning a day before the election schedule and appointing favourable returning officers, they are now contesting elections.

Notably, the nominations of Mengal for two national assembly seats and a provincial constituency were rejected because of a UAE Aqama, reported Dawn.

The Pakistan Election Commission (ECP) rejected the nomination papers of 3,240 candidates aspiring to contest elections at national and provincial levels to be held on February 8.

It reported that the official data released by the Pakistani electoral body revealed that 1024 candidates were denied eligibility to contest national assembly elections and 2,216 individuals failed to secure approval for the provincial assembly race.

A total of 25,951 nominations were filed by the candidates, from which the returning Officers (ROs) accepted 22,711 candidates. For the National Assembly, 6,449 candidates received approval and 1024 faced rejection.

Following the completion of two phases of the election process, in the third phase, appeals against the acceptance or rejection of nomination papers can be submitted by Wednesday and decisions on these appeals will be made by the 10th of this month, ARY News reported.

The preliminary list of candidates will be displayed on the 11th and candidates can withdraw their nomination papers by the 12th of this month.

The electoral symbols will be allotted on the 13th of this month while polling for the general elections will be held on the 8th of next month.

