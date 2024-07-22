Pakistan: Bannu sit-in continues as locals stand firm against military operation

Bannu [Pakistan], July 22 : The residents of Bannu in Pakistan have been protesting for two days following a violent incident during a peace rally on Friday.

The protest, organized by the Bannu Chambers of Commerce and Industry, has seen significant participation from locals as well as residents of Mardan, Lakki Marwat, and Swabi.

As reported by Dawn, the demonstrators, camped out at Maulana Abdul Sattar Shah Chowk, are demanding an end to military operations in their region.

The report highlighted their opposition to any further military actions. Prominent figures such as Awami National Party's provincial president Mian Iftikhar Hussain and Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party's chairman Mehmood Khan Achakzai have condemned the firing on the rally, calling it an act of barbarism.

They argue that the Pashtuns have endured enough and that peace cannot be restored through force. The rally was targeted by gunfire, resulting in one death and several injuries.

The Dawn report stated that mobile phone and internet services remain suspended, adding to the difficulties faced by locals and impacting businesses. The protesters have voiced their frustration over the ongoing violence and called for a new strategy that involves parliamentary consultation.

Achakzai, in particular, criticized the government's handling of the situation and the erosion of constitutional rights.

Protests have also spread to Mardan and Swabi, where rallies have called for peace and criticized the federal government's military strategies. Meanwhile, a Jirga in Tank district concluded its four-day protest after the government promised to address law and order issues within 15 days.

The Jirga had initially protested the killing of a schoolteacher and other security concerns, underscoring the widespread dissatisfaction with the current state of security in the region.

The Pashtun community's anger stems from ongoing incidents of violence and human rights violations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan. The repeated brutality by defence forces, coupled with the administration's silence, has fuelled widespread dissent and frustration towards both the government and military in KPK.

Recent developments indicate that the administration remains unyielding, continuing to impose harsher measures on its citizens despite mounting unrest.

