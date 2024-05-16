Pakistan: Bilawal Bhutto Zardari warns Imran Khan's party will face consequences if no apology given for May 9 riots

Islamabad [Pakistan], May 16 : Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari has warned Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan of consequences if the "non-serious party" refuses to apologise over the May 9 riots, reported Geo News.

"No one should be permitted to commit terrorism. The opposition leadership committed terrorism on May 9 by disrespecting the monuments of martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the country," Bilawal said while speaking on the floor of the National Assembly, the Pakistan publication reported on Wednesday.

Notably, the incarcerated PTI founder, in an informal conversation with journalists in Rawalpindi's Adiala Jail on May 8, a day before the first anniversary of the violent protests, turned down the military's demand to apologise for the May 9 riots.

Moreover, he also distanced his party from the violent protests that broke out in the country last year, soon after his arrest.

Bilawal further urged the opposition party to avoid practicing "double standards" in politics, Geo News reported.

He described the opposition members of the PTI as "non-political and non-serious" and lacking interest in the country's politics. He claimed that their leader was "crying" in jail for release.

Bilawal added that the PPP has been struggling to strengthen democratic ninstitutions for three generations and this struggle for Pakistan will continue.

"They (PTI) want resolution of their personal issues. I want to condemn their non-serious attitude, as on one side, they are claiming to struggle for the supremacy of the Pakistani Constitution, and on the other side, they are insisting on holding dialogues only with establishment," Bilawal said.

He added that the PTI-SIC leadership has no interest in democracy, the Constitution or the law, except for redressing their personal grievances.

During the address, he highlighted that both the federal government and the opposition should work together to address public issues collectively.

Bilawal advised the opposition to provide input in the upcoming budget, particularly during Pakistan's current financial crisis, reported Geo News.

He urged the government to take decisive action to resolve the wheat import controversy and hold accountable those responsible during the interim set-up in the wheat import scandal.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor