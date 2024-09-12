Pakistan: Bilawal warns Shehbaz govt against 'victimising' political opponents, cites Imran Khan's example

Islamabad [Pakistan], September 12 : Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari criticised the detention of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawmakers during their rally on Sunday and cautioned the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) of the consequences of targeting political opponents, while also drawing a reference to the tenure of Imran Khan, Geo News reported.

Notably, PPP and PML-N formed the government in Pakistan, but PPP is not a part of the government.

"If the government's only job is to decide, who should we put behind bars today [because] Khan did this to use and spoil the [political] climate? If we repay in the same coin, then you may be happy for one day, but tomorrow you and I will be in the same jail," the PPP chief said on the floor of the National Assembly on Wednesday.

The leader of the PPP further criticised the lawmakers of the former ruling party for disrespecting parliamentary proceedings and acting in the same combative manner in the house as they did at public gatherings.

"We decide whatever politics we want to do outside the house," said Zardari. "However, we have [to play] a responsible role here."

The Bhutto scion emphasised the need to uphold the dignity of the parliament and continued by saying that lawmakers must maintain professional relationships with their constituents, regardless of their remarks at a public rally, as reported by Geo News.

Bilawal also asserted that, despite being a coalition government ally of the PML-N, his party differs from the ruling party.

"I have been criticising the government's economic policies but I sit with them in different meetings," he added.

Bilawal also lashed out at PTI founder Imran Khan, claiming that the country's political climate had been destroyed by the former premier, who led the nation from 2018 to 2022.

He further stressed that he does not harbour personal animosity towards Khan.

Referring to the aggressive behaviour of the PTI lawmakers, Bilawal said, "If your leader [Imran Khan] is in jail for a time being, then it does not make any difference. You should fight his legal battle on merit," Geo News reported.

Remembering the "Charter of Democracy" between the PML-N and the PPP, he said, "A specific lobby will never want to see a consensus [among political parties]."

He asserted that plans were developed to undermine the political consensus "via Iftikhar Chaudhry [then chief justice of Pakistan]."

In an attempt to bring all political players within the purview of parliament, the PPP Chairman requested National Assembly (NA) Speaker Ayaz Sadiq to make the house "functional" before extending its reach to the entire nation.

