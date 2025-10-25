Pakistan: Blast destroys under-construction girls' school in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Dera Ismail Khan [Pakistan] October 25 : A fresh wave of violence has once again targeted Pakistan's fragile education system. Unidentified assailants on Friday blew up an under-construction girls' primary school in Gara Budha village of Tank district, near Dera Ismail Khan, sparking fear and outrage among residents, as reported by Dawn.

According to Dawn, the explosion occurred when unidentified attackers planted explosives along the school's boundary wall and under several classrooms. The blast, which tore through the structure in the early morning, caused extensive damage to the building that was nearing completion. Police said the site was later inspected by the bomb disposal unit, which gathered evidence and assessed the scale of destruction.

The motive and perpetrators behind the bombing remain unclear. However, the attack has generated deep concern in the community, with parents and activists condemning the assault on girls' education. They have demanded that the provincial authorities not only rebuild the school immediately but also ensure adequate security for educational institutions in the region. Residents warned that if the attackers were not arrested soon, they would stage demonstrations to demand justice.

"This is not just an attack on a school; it's an attack on the future of our daughters," said a local elder, echoing the community's frustration. The recurring destruction of educational facilities in Pakistan's northwestern areas reflects the state's persistent failure to safeguard learning spaces, especially for young girls. In a separate development, four employees of a mobile phone company who were kidnapped earlier this week were safely recovered on Friday. The workers were abducted from the Garah Bakhtiyar area while transporting telecom equipment, as highlighted by Dawn.

Police officials said the abductees were later released unconditionally by the kidnappers in Garah Mastan village, apparently fearing the ongoing crackdown. A case has been registered at the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) against the unidentified culprits, as reported by Dawn.

