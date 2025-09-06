Pakistan Blast: Explosion at Cricket Ground in In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Kills One, Injures Several
Pakistan Cricket Ground Blast News: At least one person was killed and several others injured in an explosion while a cricket match was being played in Pakistan’s northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Saturday, September 6, 2025. A video of the blast circulated online showed people running as thick smoke rose from the site.
According to the media reports, the blast occurred at Kausar Cricket Ground in Khar tehsil of Bajaur district. A man died at the scene while several others, including children, were injured. The injured were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.
Bajaur District Police Officer Waqas Rafique confirmed that the blast was carried out through an improvised explosive device, the Dawn newspaper reported.
