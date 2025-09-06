Pakistan Blast: Explosion at Cricket Ground in In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Kills One, Injures Several

Pakistan Cricket Ground Blast News: At least one person was killed and several others injured in an explosion while a cricket match was being played in Pakistan’s northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Saturday, September 6, 2025. A video of the blast circulated online showed people running as thick smoke rose from the site.

#BREAKING: 1 killed, several injured in an IED blast during a cricket match at Kausar Ground in Khar, Bajaur (KP).

Police confirm it was a planted explosive device.#Pakistan#Bajaur#KhyberPakhtunkhwa#IEDpic.twitter.com/KtMeKtKGwZ — Gaurav (@k_gauravs) September 6, 2025

According to the media reports, the blast occurred at Kausar Cricket Ground in Khar tehsil of Bajaur district. A man died at the scene while several others, including children, were injured. The injured were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Bajaur District Police Officer Waqas Rafique confirmed that the blast was carried out through an improvised explosive device, the Dawn newspaper reported.

(With inputs from PTI)