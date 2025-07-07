Pakistan: BNP-M announces protests in Balochistan on July 10 against enforced disappearances

Balochistan [Pakistan], July 7 : The Balochistan National Party-Mengal (BNP-M) has announced protests across Pakistan's Balochistan on July 10 against enforced disappearances, border closures, and several government policies, Dawn reported.

The party made the decision during a meeting chaired by BNP-M President Sardar Akhtar Mengal on Saturday. During the meeting, the party leaders analysed the overall situation of the province. They expressed serious concern regarding the deteriorating political, law and order situation and decided to hold protest demonstrations across Balochistan.

Furthermore, the BNP-M said that a seminar will be held in Quetta on July 15, with invitations extended to political parties, student organisations, human rights groups, bar councils, and members of civil society, according to Dawn.

Senior party leaders, including Secretary General Waja Jahanzeb Baloch, Vice-President Prince Agha Musa Jan, Deputy Secretary General Malik Naseer Ahmed Shahwani, Finance Secretary Akhtar Hussain Langove, Human Rights Secretary Ahmad Nawaz Baloch, and others, attended the meeting.

During the meeting, the leaders held detailed discussions on the current political landscape and internal organisational matters. The participants during the meeting expressed deep concern over ongoing human rights violations in Balochistan, especially the targeted killings of political workers, the discovery of mutilated bodies, enforced disappearances particularly of women and a rising number of unlawful raids and arrests. The BNP leadership strongly condemned these actions.

During the meeting, the party members denounced what it termed "bogus cases and legal notices" issued against Sardar Asadullah Khan Mengal, Sardarzada Gorgerin Mengal, and other family members. They mentioned that such measures, including fake cases, arbitrary arrests, and assassinations of BNP leaders and workers, have historically not been able to suppress the political and national movement of BNP-M and will not be able to achieve it now.

The leaders emphasised that the BNP would not be intimidated by such tactics. A committee has been established, comprising Waja Jahanzeb Baloch, Malik Naseer Ahmed Shahwani, Agha Hassan Baloch, Akhtar Hussain Langove, Ahmad Nawaz Baloch, and Ghulam Nabi Mari, to oversee preparations, Dawn reported.

The party has ordered all officials at the central and district levels, including members of the Central Executive Committee, to finalise preparations for protest demonstrations and the Quetta seminar. District leaders have been asked to engage with people and ensure strong participation in the upcoming protests.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor