Pakistan: Brother kills brother over electricity bill dispute in Gujranwala

Gujranwala [Pakistan], August 4 : A man killed his brother over an electricity bill dispute in Gujranwala, ARY News reported.

Two brothers, who shared a home with their elderly mother, found themselves at odds over the payment of a hefty electricity bill that had ballooned to over Rs 30,000.

The argument escalated, resulting in one brother stabbing the other with a sharp-edged knife, as per ARY News.

After the incident, the mother said that she had never seen her sons fight before the tragic incident and was shocked by it.

She said that the electricity bill had become a "death warrant" for her family.

While speaking about the incident, the mother stated that one son had told the other to pay the bill, but the latter asked for an extension.

The argument led to a physical altercation, resulting in the tragic death of one brother.

"When they were fighting, I kept folding my hands in front of them and pleading to stop but they didn't," she added.

"I won't let him stay if he does not pay the bill," one of the brothers said while throwing some things out of the house during the fight.

The mother said that there was also a knife among the objects thrown. "It was not a pre-planned attack. Suddenly, one son stabbed the other, and I could not understand how it happened." the elderly mother said,

"I had only two sons, one has died, and the other is incarcerated. My home is now vacant."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor