Pakistan: BUITEMS employees stage protest over nonpayment of salaries

Quetta [Pakistan], August 11 : The employees of the Balochistan University of Information Technology and Management Sciences (BUITEMS) staged a protest outside the Quetta Press Club, demanding the payment of their salaries and dues, the Express Tribune reported on Sunday.

The protestors said that they had not been paid for the last three months.

Additionally, the president of the university's Academic Staff Association, Sohail Anwar along with other protesters, criticized the government and the university administration for their mismanagement of university affairs.

The faculty members during the protest carried placards and banners, chanted slogans and demanded payment of their dues.

Currently, the BUITEMS has more than 10,000 students and has been facing a severe financial crisis, challenging its existence. The university is ranked to be among the top 500 universities in Asia, the Express Tribune report claimed.

The Express Tribune quoted a senior university official, "Yes the employees are without salaries for the past three months." He also requested anonymity because he was not authorised to speak to the media. The participants warned that more rounds of protest could follow if their demands were not met within a week.

Previously another educational institution in Balochistan, the University of Makran in Panjgur held a press conference to voice their frustrations over the severe lack of basic amenities at their institution, The Balochistan Post mentioned in a report.

The students highlighted a range of issues that have significantly impacted their educational experience.

One of the primary concerns raised was the unavailability of cold drinking water in campus, which forces students to purchase water from outside.

Additionally, students pointed out the university's failure to operate generators during power outages, causing great discomfort amid the extreme heat. This lack of power exacerbates their difficulties, especially during the summers.

The students also complained about inadequate infrastructure, including the absence of proper motorcycle parking and substandard canteen facilities, The Balochistan Post reported.

Classroom conditions were another major issue, with students noting the lack of projectors. This shortcoming further impacted the quality of their education.

Security and management concerns were also raised, as students reported that outsiders frequently entered the university premises without being questioned. This lapse in security adds to their growing list of grievances. According to The Balochistan Post, students have repeatedly informed the university administration about these issues, but their complaints have not been taken seriously, and they have often been threatened into silence.

