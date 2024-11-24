Pakistan: BVJ to hold protest in Quetta for Naseeb Ullah Badini's 10th anniversary of abduction

Balochistan [Pakistan], November 24 : A protest will be held in Quetta on Sunday to commemorate the 10th anniversary of Naseeb Ullah Badini's enforced disappearance. The rally is set to be held outside the Quetta Press Club, according to the rights organisation Baloch Voice for Justice (BVJ).

The group announced that an online campaign will take place on November 25, from 8 pm to midnight, on X, to raise awareness about Badini's case, the Balochistan Post reported.

BVJ also announced an online campaign on November 27 to mark the 12th anniversary of Abdul Rashid Langove's disappearance. Langove was allegedly abducted from Jinnah Town, Quetta, in 2012. His family stated they would initiate the campaign on X to bring attention to his case.

According to the report, BVJ urged political activists, students, and the public to take part in the protest in Quetta and engage in the online campaigns. The group called on social media users to actively share information on both days to raise awareness about enforced disappearances.

In its statement, BVJ urged human rights organisations to step in and work towards the recovery of both Badini and Langove. The group condemned enforced disappearances as a form of "collective punishment" and highlighted the continued suffering of the families impacted by such cases.

In a post on X, BVJ wrote, "Justice for Naseeb Ullah Badini! Forced disappearance is an atrocity that must end. Stand up for Naseeb's rights. Free him now!"

Justice for Naseeb Ullah Badini! Forced disappearance is an atrocity that must end. Stand up for Naseeb's rights. Free him now!#ReleaseNaseebUllahBadini pic.twitter.com/seRwvoP5Se — Baloch Voice For Justice (@BalochV4Justice) November 24, 2024

Ethnic Baloch communities in Pakistan's Balochistan province continue to accuse the state of systemic discrimination and political marginalisation.

The Pakistani government has faced growing criticism for its forceful suppression of Baloch nationalist movements, with reports emerging of extrajudicial killings, enforced disappearances, and torture targeting activists, journalists, and civilians.

Military, intelligence agencies, and paramilitary forces have been implicated in these abuses, often justifying them as part of counter-insurgency efforts against Baloch insurgents and pro-independence groups.

Despite Balochistan's vast natural resources, including oil, gas, and minerals, the province remains plagued by severe economic underdevelopment. Widespread poverty, limited access to education and healthcare, and inadequate infrastructure have intensified resentment among the Baloch population, fueling ongoing protests and calls for greater autonomy.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor