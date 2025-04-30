Pakistan: BYC alleges unlawful arrests and torture of leaders in Balochistan

Balochistan [Pakistan], April 30 : Central officials from the Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) have voiced serious concerns regarding an ongoing government crackdown on their organisation.

During a press conference at the Karachi Press Club on Tuesday, BYC representatives mentioned instances of unlawful arrests, abuse within prisons, and widespread violations of human rights, as reported by The Balochistan Post.

Sammi Deen Baloch stated that Mahrang Baloch and other members of the central committee have been held in detention for over a month. She noted that the crackdown on the BYC began after an armed assault on the Jaffar Express, an incident that the organisation had no ties to, according to TBP.

She claimed that the attack served as a justification to "maliciously target" the BYC. Baloch stressed that the BYC is a non-violent organisation functioning within constitutional and democratic parameters. "Violence or confrontation has never been part of the organisation's struggle," she said.

Baloch indicated that state institutions are focusing on peaceful demonstrators, particularly the families of those who have been forcibly disappeared. She expressed that the burial of unidentified remains in Quetta and the lack of access to them have instilled significant fear and anxiety among families, The Balochistan Post reported.

She claimed that the state's actions have "effectively criminalised lawful and constitutional demands." According to Baloch, since the crackdown initiated on 19 March, over 200 BYC members have been detained, with only a few eventually released.

She pointed out that Mahrang Baloch, Bebarg Baloch, Sibghatullah Shahji, Beebow Baloch, and Gulzadi Baloch are still in custody. Sammi Deen Baloch alleged that the detained leaders have endured torture and mistreatment in prisons, as reported by The Balochistan Post.

The BYC urged the United Nations, international human rights organisations, journalists, and civil society to pay attention to the issue. They called for the urgent release and protection of Mahrang Baloch, Bebarg Baloch, Sibghatullah Shahji, Beebow Baloch, and Gulzadi Baloch.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor