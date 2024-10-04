Pakistan: BYC denounces allegations over legality of funds, terms it state's "desperation"

Quetta [Pakistan], October 4 : The Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) has strongly condemned the Director General of Balochistan Charities Registration and Regulation Authority for calling the organisation 'illegal' calling it the desperation of Pakistani state and its institutions.

In a post on X, the BYC said that the Director General of Balochistan Charities Registration and Regulation Authority had served a notice to the BYC claiming it was an illegal organisation that collected illegal funds from the public.

The notice given to the Baloch rights organisation claimed that the funds BYC had collected for the recently held Baloch Raji Muchi were a "criminal offence."

Lamenting Pakistan's recent move, BYC said, "The state and its institutions in their desperation are looking for every possible tool to counter the peaceful resistance movement of BYC against Baloch genocide. On one hand, the State's security forces are ravaging the law, and fundamental rights of the Baloch, and depriving them of the right to life, while on the other hand, the state is using its law and institutions to suppress the genuine political voices of the Baloch and leave no space for political workers and peaceful activism in Balochistan."

https://x.com/BalochYakjehtiC/status/1841878640851877922

"In the past, the DG ISPR claimed that BYC is a mafia; the government brands BYC as a pressure group and terrorist facilitator; the DG Charities Authority calls BYC an illegal NGO collecting illegal funds; and the Home Ministry has put BYC members on the Fourth Schedule of the Anti-Terrorism Act. All this is a systematic policy to curtail peaceful civil, political and human rights activity in Balochistan. The Baloch nation is aware of the reality of the BYC as well as of the state and its institutions," it further added.

Clarifying on the allegations, the organisation said that it is a civil and human rights organization representing genuine grievances of the 'Baloch nation' and is empowered by the Baloch masses

"The activism of BYC is based on non-violence, and global democratic norms and is in line with the International Human Rights Law. The Baloch nation, other oppressed nations, the global community and prominent Human Rights Organizations around the world recognise BYC as a legitimate platform. Branding it otherwise is only State propaganda," it stated.

The BYC added that Pakistan was not able to refrain from such colonial manoeuvres against peaceful political workers and organisations strengthened by public support, but the Baloch rights organisation would continue to serve the Baloch nation and resist Baloch genocide at all costs.

Notably, BYC has always expressed a strong voice against atrocities inflicted upon the Baloch community in Pakistan.

The Baloch community has been at the centre of the worst human rights attacks orchestrated by Paksitan, as the country has been mobilising every state-backed mechanism possible to silence and oppress Balochistan.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor