Pakistan: BYC holds protest rally against extrajudicial killing of Baloch youth

Balochistan [Pakistan], July 3 : Leading Baloch human rights body, Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC), held a protest rally on Wednesday against the extrajudicial killing of its zonal member, Zeeshan Zaheer.

Sharing the details in a post on X, BYC highlighted that Zeeshan's father had been a victim of enforced disappearance since 2015.

It wrote on X, "The Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) - Panjgur Zone held a protest rally today in Panjgur against the extrajudicial killing of Zeeshan Zaheer, a dedicated BYC zonal member. Zeeshan's father has been a victim of enforced disappearance since 2015. Instead of ensuring his father's safe return, the state returned Zeeshan's own body extrajudicially killed."

The Baloch Yakjehti Committee strongly rejected continued atrocities against Baloch people.

Calling the incidents not isolated, but rather a part of a systematic campaign of Baloch genocide, BYC said that it vowed to expose the war crimes being committed in Balochistan.

𝗝𝘂𝗹𝘆 𝟮, 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟱 – 𝗣𝗮𝗻𝗷𝗴𝘂𝗿, 𝗕𝗮𝗹𝗼𝗰𝗵𝗶𝘀𝘁𝗮𝗻 The Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) – Panjgur Zone held a protest rally today in Panjgur against the extrajudicial killing of Zeeshan Zaheer, a dedicated BYC zonal member. Zeeshan’s father has been a victim of… pic.twitter.com/xevulBOyye — Baloch Yakjehti Committee (@BalochYakjehtiC) July 2, 2025

Earlier, Paank, Baloch National Movement's Human Rights Department, reported a rise in the cases of enforced disappearances across Balochistan.

In a post on X, it highlighted how at least six young men were forcibly disappeared and detained by 'Pakistani forces' across several districts of Balochistan.

Sharing their details, Paank said, "Surge in enforced disappearances across Balochistan- Between July 1 and 2, 2025, at least six young Baloch men were forcibly disappeared by Pakistani forces in multiple districts of Balochistan."

Balochistan has been the focus of persistent human rights concerns for decades.

The region has faced cycles of violence involving separatist movements, heavy military presence, enforced disappearances, and economic marginalisation. These issues have drawn attention from human rights organisations, journalists, and international observers.

Human rights groups have long accused Pakistani authorities of abducting civilians in Balochistan without due process, using enforced disappearances to suppress dissent and intimidate communities in restive areas. Pakistani authorities routinely deny these allegations, but civil society continues to condemn the security forces' role in systematic abductions targeting students, political workers, and residents.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor