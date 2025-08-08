Pakistan: BYC protest over leaders' disappearance enters 24th day

Islamabad [Pakistan], August 8 : The protest by the Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) demanding the release of its leaders entered its 24th day on Friday, with the group alleging that the families of forcibly disappeared were being subjected to police blockades, surveillance, and threats.

In a post on X, the BYC said, "For 24 days, Baloch families, mothers and sisters, have been sitting in Islamabad, demanding the release of Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) leaders and an end to enforced disappearances. Instead of being allowed to set up a peaceful camp, they are met with police blockades, surveillance, racial profiling, and threats. Even the Press Club, a supposed space for the oppressed remains sealed to them. We urge you to show up, speak out, and stand in solidarity. Whether you are a journalist, student, activist, lawyer, or citizen, your voice matters."

https://x.com/BalochYakjehtiC/status/1953808797694349495

Enforced disappearances in Balochistan have been a grave human rights issue for decades, rooted in the region's long-standing political and ethnic tensions. For the last several decades, Baloch nationalists, students, activists, and intellectuals have been targeted, allegedly by state security agencies, for demanding greater autonomy or rights.

Thousands have reportedly gone missing without due process, and many remain unaccounted for. Families are often left without information, legal recourse, or justice. Human rights organisations, both local and international, have condemned these actions, calling them violations of international law.

The Pakistan government has consistently denied involvement, but has failed to transparently investigate or resolve the cases. In recent years, peaceful resistancethrough sit-ins, marches, and now social mediahas grown, led by groups like the Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC).

These families, driven by grief and hope, continue to demand the safe return of their loved ones and an end to the culture of impunity.

