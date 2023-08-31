Pakistan: CAA notifies closure of two runways at Karachi Airport for crack repair work

Karachi [Pakistan], August 31 : Pakistan’s Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has notified the scheduled closure of two runways at Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport for crack repair work, ARY News reported.

ARY News is a Pakistani news channel.

The Karachi airport’s two runways have developed cracks which could affect the flight operations. The CAA issued a Notice to Air Missions (NOTAM) for the scheduled closure of runway number 25-L and 7-R for crack repair work.

The runways will be closed for flights for five months on a daily basis in accordance with the new schedule. The aviation authority apprised all airlines regarding the development, as per ARY News.

During the repair work, flight operation will be continued on alternative and secondary runways.

Flight operations at Allama Iqbal International Airport Lahore had been suspended in 2019 due to the repair of the runway.

As per the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), the runway was immediately closed for repair after a captain of a Paris-Lahore bound flight informed the authorities about cracks in the runaway, which he witnessed at the time of landing, according to ARY News.

