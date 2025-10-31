Pakistan, Canada reaffirm commitment to expand trade and agri ties

Islamabad [Pakistan], October 31 : Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Pakistan Mohammad Ishaq Dar received a call from Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan stated in a post on X.

According to the ministry, the two leaders "discussed strengthening bilateral trade and investment, including sectors such as agriculture and mines & minerals, and collaboration under the Foreign Investment Promotion and Protection Agreement (FIPPA)."

The statement further mentioned that Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand "thanked DPM/FM for facilitating market access for Canadian canola exports to Pakistan."

"Both leaders appreciated recent constructive engagements, reaffirmed their commitment to advancing mutually beneficial economic cooperation, and agreed to remain in close contact," the post added.

The discussion between the two foreign ministers came at a time when Pakistan and Canada have been working to deepen cooperation in trade and agriculture, key pillars of their bilateral relations.

Earlier, Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research Rana Tanveer Hussain held a meeting with the Canadian High Commissioner to Pakistan, Tarik Ali Khan, to discuss the enhancement of agricultural cooperation and facilitation of trade in agri-products, ARY News reported.

During the meeting, both sides expressed their commitment to building a stronger and mutually beneficial partnership in agriculture, food safety, and technology transfer, areas that align closely with the priorities highlighted in the conversation between Dar and Anand.

Minister Rana Tanveer Hussain highlighted that Pakistan and Canada share long-standing relations founded on mutual respect and development cooperation. He noted that agriculture remains a key area where both countries can complement each other's strengths, particularly as Pakistan looks to modernise its agricultural systems and Canada continues to expand its export footprint in Asia.

Highlighting Pakistan's growing food market and potential for agri-industrial growth, the Minister stated that Pakistan's population of over 250 million presents a vast opportunity for Canadian exports and joint ventures in agricultural technology, processing, and value addition, according to ARY News.

He emphasised that Pakistan is working to diversify edible oil imports by reducing reliance on palm oil valued at over USD 4 billion annually and shifting towards canola and soybean oils, which are healthier and more environmentally sustainable.

The Minister added that Pakistan is encouraging domestic canola cultivation to boost farmer income, ensure import substitution, and expand local processing industries. He further noted that canola farming in Pakistan has become profitable and attractive for growers, with the government extending support through technology transfer and market facilitation.

Together, these high-level engagements reflect Pakistan and Canada's shared commitment to advancing agricultural collaboration, strengthening trade ties, and fostering sustainable economic growth between the two nations.

