Pakistan cancels all flights to PoK amid escalating tensions with India

Islamabad, April 30 Pakistan on Wednesday announced cancellation of all domestic flights to Gilgit and Skardu amid escalating tensions with India after last week's Pahalgam attack in which 26 innocent civilians lost their lives.

"The decision to suspend the flights to the northern regions was made after a review of national airspace safety protocols. All other flights to the northern areas of Pakistan have also been temporarily halted as a precautionary measure," said an official.

A strict monitoring of foreign flights has also been initiated with major focus on international airlines crossing over from India. As per details, the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has been instructed to scrutinise all inbound foreign aircrafts.

After the high-level meeting of the Pakistan's National Security Committee (NSC), it was decided to give a reciprocal response to India's decisions to shut down the Wagah-Attari border, declare defence and security advisors at Pakistan High Commission as Persona Non Grata, cancelling visas for Pakistani nationals under SAARC, and putting the IWT in abeyance, etc.

Pakistan has already shut down its airspace for Indian airlines in response to New Delhi's measures, including the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT), following the terror attack in Kashmir.

In this regard, a Notice for Airmen (NOTAMN) was issued, banning Indian carriers from the Pakistan skies, initially for one month. Indian airlines including Air India, IndiGO, and Akasa Air are among the carriers banned from using the Pakistani airspace. The restrictions are also applicable to Indian military and VIP aircraft movement.

Addressing a post midnight emergency presser, Pakistan Information Minister Attaullah Tarar warned that India could attack Pakistan within next 24 to 36 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor