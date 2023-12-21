Pakistan caretaker govt releases all women, children arrested during Baloch protest in Islamabad

Islamabad [Pakistan], December 21 : The Pakistan caretaker government has released all women and children who were arrested during the police crackdown against Baloch protestors in Islamabad, ARY News reported.

"On directions of PM Anwaarul Haq Kakar, all the women and children protesters were released," said privatisation minister Fawad Hasan Fawad at a press conference in Islamabad alongside Information Minister Murtaza Solangi and Culture Minister Syed Jamal Shah.

Earlier in the day, Islamabad police detained numerous Baloch protesters after using water cannons and baton charges to break the protest against enforced disappearances.

However, human rights organisations and analysts condemned the crackdown on the Baloch protesters.

Following the arrest, the Baloch Yekjehti Committee (BYC) filed a petition in the Islamabad High Court, according to ARY News.

IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq warned Islamabad IG Akbar Nasir Khan against any hindrance in the protest, saying that they have the constitutional right to demonstration.

Meanwhile, Caretaker Premier Anwaarul Haq Kakar formed a three-member committee comprising Solangi, Fawad and Jamal Shah to hold talks with the families of the protesters.

Following the talks, an immediate order for the release of the detained individuals was issued.

The ministers, who were part of the committee, held a press conference in Islamabad, saying that the force was used to avoid a "catastrophe".

Meanwhile, the privatisation minister stressed that these protests have been going on peacefully outside the press club for several days without any interference, ARY News reported.

"We have complete conviction that the people coming from Balochistan have done nothing wrong, but some local elements exploited the situation, which led to clashes between the protesters and the law enforcers," privatisation minister Fawad Hassan said.

"Some people with their faces covered came there and started pelting stones," the minister added.

He further said that the protesters were earlier requested to stage their demonstration at F-9 Park where they could be given "protection and security."

Additionally, he said the IHC has sought a report from the Islamabad IG about the protesters and the government does not want to take any decision on a sub-judice matter, reported ARY News.

