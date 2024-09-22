Pakistan: Case registered against JI Chief for unpermitted rally in Sahiwal

Islamabad [Pakistan], September 22 : A case has been filed against Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman, the Amir of Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan, as well as party employees and officials for organising a gathering in Sahiwal without authorisation, ARY News reported.

The content of the FIR states that patients trying to get to DHQ Qayyum Hospital experienced severe disruptions as a result of the march.

Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman attacked the current political system during the Sahiwal protest, calling it repressive and run by a small elite class that monopolises opportunities and resources.

He underlined that common people are left to struggle while the wealthy and powerful have access to advanced education and healthcare.

According to ARY News, Hafiz Naeem said that the MQM-P and the PPP have traditionally exploited the people of Karachi, to support his argument that the JUI-F party is dedicated to fighting entrenched political forces.

Rehman also voiced concerns about the government's attempts to sway the legislature and court system in favour of itself.

He stated that there have been talks regarding a constitutional amendment bill and that it has not been adopted. He expressed the hope that political leaders like Maulana Fazlur Rehman would continue to oppose these efforts.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor