Pakistan: Cash van driver flees with PKR 60 million in Karachi

Karachi [Pakistan], September 20 : A van driver of a security company has allegedly fled with PKR 60 million in Karachi’s Korangi Industrial area, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

ARY News reported quoting the police, that the driver of the cash van fled with PKR 60 million by leaving the vehicle in Korangi’s Awami colony, Karachi.

The car driver has been identified as a resident of Vehari of Punjab province in Pakistan and an investigation is being launched into the matter after registration of the first information report (FIR) of the incident.

According to ARY News, last year in August, the driver of a cash van fled with PKR 205 million from a bank in Karachi. A case was registered against the driver and his accomplices at the Meethadar police station.

The police said that after guards of a private company left to deliver cash to a bank located at I.I. Chundrigar Road, the driver of the cash van ran away with the vehicle.

