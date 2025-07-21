Pakistan: Citizens decry petrol price hike amid economic hardship

Karachi [Pakistan] July 21 : Widespread public anger has erupted across Pakistan following yet another increase in petrol and diesel prices, with citizens accusing the government of neglecting the needs of the poor amid ongoing economic distress.

A resident, Imran, expressed his frustration over the latest fuel price hike, questioning the government's pricing policy. "I don't understand one thing. Petrol prices are going down in international markets. And when prices go down in international markets, our prices go up," he said.

"Now you can imagine, in one month, the price of petrol has increased twice. Where should the poor people go? They are increasing the prices of K-Electric, they are increasing the prices of gas, they are increasing the prices of petrol," he added.

Expressing a sense of helplessness, Imran added, "The government is not looking at the poor people. In my opinion, the prices of petrol should go down. Everywhere in the world, when the prices of petrol go down in international markets, in those countries, the prices go down."

Imran further questioned the government's intent: "What does the government want from the poor people? To commit suicide? To die? What should they do?" Imran said the government should "give relief to the poor people so that they can sleep in peace."

Just days before, the Finance Division of Pakistan announced a fresh increase in fuel prices. According to Geo News, petrol prices have been increased by PKR 5.36, now costing PKR 272.15 per litre. The price of high-speed diesel has increased by PKR 11.37, reaching PKR 284.35 per litre. This marks the third consecutive hike in fuel prices in recent weeks.

Petrol is commonly used in motorcycles, rickshaws, and small cars, making the increase particularly burdensome for low- and middle-income families. Diesel, essential for transportation and agriculture, is likely to impact the cost of goods and food staples nationwide.

While fuel prices in the international market have reportedly declined, Pakistan's domestic rates continue to riseprompting many to accuse the government of deliberate neglect.

