Pakistan CJP says trust in political parties undermined after clashes in Islamabad

Trust in political parties has been undermined following Wednesday's events, said Pakistan's Chief Justice Umer Ata Bandial following mayhem caused by supporters of Imran Khan's political party that took siege of the capital city of Islamabad.

Referring to violent incidents and clashes in Islamabad, the CJP said whatever happened was regrettable, adding since political temperatures were high, interference was not appropriate.

While dismissing the petitions filed by the Attorney-General of Pakistan, he said that 'we are not here to accuse anyone', the News International newspaper reported. The CJP said that their commitment was to the Constitution and that law will take its course in case of any violation.

Islamabad turned into a battleground on Wednesday as multiple scuffles took place between the police and PTI marchers after Imran Khan and his convoy entered the city and started marching towards the D-Chowk in the federal capital.

Attorney-General Ashtar Ausaf said that Imran Khan had threatened to come back again after six days if the government did not dissolve the assemblies and announce the date for fresh elections. "We are not here to blame anyone but to protect the constitutional rights of the people," the CJP said.

This comes as the PTI chief, who was ousted from power via a no-trust vote, has given a six-day deadline to the Shehbaz Sharif government for announcing the dates for polls, warning that if the deadline is not met he would return to Islamabad with the "entire nation".

On Friday, Imran even dispelled the reports that he had made a deal in exchange for ending his 'Azadi March'.

During a press conference in Peshawar, Imran Khan said, "Do not think it was our weakness and don't think that a deal was made. I am hearing strange things that a deal was made with the establishment. I did not make a deal with anyone."

Over the clashes that took place on Wednesday, the PTI Chairman expressed regret about how police officials attacked the participants of the march, blaming the government for hand-picking officers to target the PTI.

"Our workers asked why we did not stage a sit-in. I am the man who staged a sit-in for 126 days. It was not difficult for me, but by the time I reached I became aware of the extent of the situation [...] I knew that day that there would be bloodshed," Khan said.

( With inputs from ANI )

