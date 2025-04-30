Pakistan Claims India May Launch Military Action Within 24 to 36 Hours, Issues Warning to New Delhi

Pakistan on Wednesday, citing "credible intelligence", claimed that India was planning to carry out military action against it within the next 24 to 36 hours and warned New Delhi that consequences will follow. Federal Minister for Information Attaullah Tarar said the Indian government was preparing to launch an attack on the basis of "baseless and concocted allegations" regarding Pakistan's involvement in the recent terror attack in Pahalgam.

The minister said that Pakistan had itself been a victim of terrorism and had always condemned it in all its forms and manifestations. He added that Islamabad had offered a “credible, transparent and independent” probe by a neutral commission of experts, but accused India of evading investigation and choosing a confrontational path.

"Being a responsible state, Pakistan open heartedly offered a credible, transparent and independent investigation by a neutral commission of experts to ascertain the truth. Unfortunately, rather than pursuing the path of reason, India has apparently decided to tread the dangerous path of irrationality and confrontation, which will have catastrophic consequences for the complete region and beyond. Evasion of credible investigations is in itself sufficient evidence exposing India's real motives. Consciously making strategic decisions hostage to public sentiments, purposefully trumped up for securing political objectives, is unfortunate and deplorable," Tarar said.

Pakistan has credible intelligence that India intends carrying out military action against Pakistan in the next 24-36 hours on the pretext of baseless and concocted allegations of involvement in the Pahalgam incident.

Urging global attention, Pakistan said the international community must remain vigilant, warning that any military adventurism by India would be “responded to assuredly and decisively” and that the “onus of any escalatory spiral and its consequences shall squarely lie with India.”